Attakkalari celebrates 25 years of contemporary dance through two spectacular performances
Attakkalari marks a remarkable milestone in its journey of pioneering contemporary dance with a Silver Jubilee Gala Performance, this weekend. The evening promises a double bill, opening with the site-specific Geometry of Becoming — a 25-minute celebration of transformation, collaboration and Bengaluru’s vibrant artistic landscape; followed by the internationally acclaimed Sonnet of Samsara — a 60-minute exploration of human existence, climate and interconnectedness through a fusion of traditional and contemporary movement. Jayachandran Palazhy, founder of Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts, talks about the evening that celebrates the creation of artistes, the dialogue between tradition and innovation, the city’s support for contemporary dance and Attakkalari’s vision for the future of performing arts.
It’s the 25th anniversary of Attakkalari. Why did you choose to mark this occasion with performances rather than a retrospective?
The idea was that it’s a milestone but the journey continues. This year, we are also building a Centre for Innovation in Performing Arts on 1.65 acres in Kempe gowda Layout near Bangalore University. The performances are a way to celebrate the milestone, take a breath and also highlight the future.
How has the city of Bengaluru contributed to your journey?
Bengaluru has been incredible. When I came here around 1999– 2000, I didn’t know the city, but it felt open to new ideas and experimentation. Unlike other cities, it didn’t have traditional hangups and the climate was conducive to intense physical activity for dancers. The city’s support has helped make Bengaluru a hub for contemporary dance, not just in India but across South Asia.
Can you tell us about Attakkalari ’s journey from its inception?
Our first centre was a car garage, which we converted into studios and an office space. In 2019, we moved to a four-floor facility with three studios, a theatre, a technology resource centre and a café. Now, with the new Centre for Innovation in Performing Arts, we’ll have multiple theatres, studios, an audio-visual library and spaces for research, experimentation and outreach.
This anniversary features two performances: Geometry of Becoming and Sonnet of Samsara. How do these reflect Attakkalari ’s journey?
Both works combine tradition and contemporary practice. Geometry of Becoming is a site-specific outdoor piece inspired by rangoli patterns, celebrating Bengaluru’s diversity, languages and the city’s contribution to contemporary physical expression. Sonnet of Samsara is a 60-minute theatrical work reflecting the pulse of contemporary society, addressing environmental crises, social divisions and technology. It blends classical forms like kalaripayattu, koodiyattam, bharatanatyam and contemporary dance. The piece has been received well internationally, with standing ovations in the UK and Italy.
Looking back, what feels most significant to you in these 25 years?
Creating artistes is the most significant achievement — more than any individual artwork. Many alumni have become choreographers, set up studios and work nationally and internationally. Our effort is to teach people the basics, so they create, innovate and mentor others.
Attakkalari works across classical, contemporary and technological forms. What keeps this cross-disciplinary approach alive?
Each one of us is composite — shaped by local and global influences. Traditional forms are codified expressions of movement principles. By deconstructing these, we can create new contemporary expressions rooted in tradition, enriched by global experiences and technology. Dance is pattern recognition and sensorial experience. It’s presence in itself becomes the artwork.
How do you see mentorship evolving in today’s artistic landscape?
Today, a teacher is just one of many sources of knowledge. Students also learn from peers, themselves and digital media. But embodiment and disciplined physical practice is something that remains crucial. Dance is about inhabiting spaces beyond the physical body, creating an experiential connection with the audience.
How has the audience for contemporary dance changed since Attakkalari began?
Initially, audiences struggled with contemporary forms and the polarity between tradition and innovation. Today, audiences in Bengaluru are more refined, asking insightful questions about concept and process. Post-COVID-19, participation dipped but I am happy to see that it is now gradually returning as people reconnect with the out-of-the-ordinary experience of live performance.
What excites you most as Attakkalari enters its next phase?
With our groundwork resonating, the new Centre for Innovation in Performing Arts will allow us to research, experiment, incubate and present work. We will support young and underprivileged artistes, provide professional training and create programs that could serve as a catalyst and model for others. The future of dance in Bengaluru is poised for growth and I am very optimistic and hopeful.
Entry free through registration. January 31, 6 pm onwards. At PCPA, Konanakunte.
