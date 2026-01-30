Attakkalari celebrates 25 years of contemporary dance through two spectacular performances

Attakkalari marks a remarkable milestone in its journey of pioneering contemporary dance with a Silver Jubilee Gala Performance, this weekend. The evening promises a double bill, opening with the site-specific Geometry of Becoming — a 25-minute celebration of transformation, collaboration and Bengaluru’s vibrant artistic landscape; followed by the internationally acclaimed Sonnet of Samsara — a 60-minute exploration of human existence, climate and interconnectedness through a fusion of traditional and contemporary movement. Jayachandran Palazhy, founder of Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts, talks about the evening that celebrates the creation of artistes, the dialogue between tradition and innovation, the city’s support for contemporary dance and Attakkalari’s vision for the future of performing arts.