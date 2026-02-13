Wish to be the world’s best dancer? This competition will make your dream come true

The national finals will be held live at Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru on March 1 and the performances will be judged by DWC-empanelled international experts. “The best dancer of the tournament wins a sponsored flight ticket to Dublin for the World Finals at Convention Centre Dublin and other qualifying candidates will be handed medals and certificates,” he tells us. India is no stranger to victory at the Dance World Cup.

Over the past decade, Team India has consistently brought home medals, including a record-breaking haul of Golds in recent years. The competition is open to dancers aged between 4 to 25 years, covering categories from Mini (up to 9 years) to Senior (up to 25 years). Dancers can compete in a wide array of styles, ensuring every artiste finds their space: classical, folk, ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, showstopper, street dance, commercial and Bollywood.

March 1. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.