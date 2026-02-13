Wish to be the world’s best dancer? This competition will make your dream come true

The Dance World Cup 2026 India Qualifiers will soon be taking place in the city and registrations for this mega event are currently open. The India Qualifiers acts as a national hunt for Team India, organised to select the best dancers to represent the country at the World Finals in Dublin, Ireland, which will take place in July 2026.
Celebrated choreographer Terence Lewis serves as the event ambassador, while Ruel Dausan (pioneer of Hip Hop in India) judges the initial online submissions. Round 1 will be conducted online through video submissions and registrations for the same close on February 14.
Unlike reality shows, the competition focuses on skill, talent and discipline rather than audience polls. It offers a chance to meet and compete with 1,20,000 dancers from over 62 countries while providing a prestigious platform for Indian dancers to showcase their culture and talent on a world stage. “It’s important for the dance community to get international exposure based on skill, talent and discipline and not dependent on audience polls as it happens in reality shows. Ultimately, only 18,000 competitors from across 60 countries qualify to the next round,” director and the organiser of the India Qualifiers, Lourd Vijay.
The national finals will be held live at Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru on March 1 and the performances will be judged by DWC-empanelled international experts. “The best dancer of the tournament wins a sponsored flight ticket to Dublin for the World Finals at Convention Centre Dublin and other qualifying candidates will be handed medals and certificates,” he tells us. India is no stranger to victory at the Dance World Cup.
Over the past decade, Team India has consistently brought home medals, including a record-breaking haul of Golds in recent years. The competition is open to dancers aged between 4 to 25 years, covering categories from Mini (up to 9 years) to Senior (up to 25 years). Dancers can compete in a wide array of styles, ensuring every artiste finds their space: classical, folk, ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, showstopper, street dance, commercial and Bollywood.
March 1. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.