Reimagining the Mahabharata: Madhulita Mohapatra's latest dance performance tells Draupadi's story

Yes, there were challenges—mainly because the Mahabharata is so vast, and Draupadi’s journey is so intense. The first challenge was what to leave out. We were very clear that we are not presenting the whole epic, so we had to choose only those moments that carry her inner journey—her brief moments of choice, the moments when her autonomy is taken away, the court episode, and then the silence after the war.

The second challenge was tone and balance. Some scenes are filled with beauty and tenderness, like the swayamvara and the romantic interlude, and then the narrative moves into moments that are painful, heartbreaking, and deeply unsettling. As a choreographer, it was important for me that these transitions feel seamless and the audience is emotionally guided from one lived experience to another.

Another challenge was portraying painful moments with dignity—allowing them to be deeply felt without slipping into sensationalism. Odissi, with its rich classicism and refined aesthetics, makes this possible; through abhinaya, the form allows us to communicate profound emotion with grace, restraint, and quiet strength.

There were also practical challenges—because it is a strong ensemble narrative. Group formations, timing, and clarity become very important when you are telling a story through many bodies on stage, like in war sequences. Small changes in rhythm, spacing, or tempo can completely change the impact.

And finally, the most meaningful part—was to keep Draupadi human. She is often seen only as a symbol of vengeance or as a trigger for the war. For me, she is a woman who has loved, questioned, endured, and carried loss. Holding on to that emotional truth throughout the production simply required all of us to stay sincere in our approach.

I feel grateful that I could shape this work with such dedicated collaborators—our poets, our music and rhythm composers, and my dancers—because that shared commitment is what helped the performance find its clarity and purpose.