Bengaluru will witness French contemporary dance reach new heights in ‘Elevation’

When the body hovers between ascent and collapse, Elevation finds its poetry. Commissioned especially for India and touring the country for the first time, this French contemporary dance double bill brings together Yoann Bourgeois’ Approach 17. Opening Act and Lucas Struna’s Dialogue au Mât. Presented by the French Institute in India in collaboration with the Alliance Française Network, the production marks the India debut of both companies and continues the French Embassy’s long-standing commitment to fostering cross-cultural dialogue through the performing arts.

Rooted in the physical and poetic possibilities of gravity, the evening explores suspension, balance and the fleeting moment before a fall. Yoann’s minimalist work turns a simple staircase into a site of risk and wonder, while Lucas’ Mallakhamb-inspired solo transforms the vertical pole into a living axis of movement and breath. Together, the two works create an aerial language that speaks of human fragility and resilience, control and surrender — inviting audiences to reflect on the universal impulse to rise, even as gravity inevitably pulls us back.