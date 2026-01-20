Subhajit Khush Das opens up on being a male dancer in India

He is delicately fluid, yet intensely powerful, but his battles to learn the art form were more than a challenge. Primarily a Bharatanatyam dancer, Subhajit Khush Das is one of the few male artistes performing and exploring the Uday Shankar dance form. From travelling to the University of IOWA, to helping an engineering professor train and test artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to recognising and classifying changing features through Bharatanatyam; from choreographing Anant and Radhika Ambani’s hastakshar ceremony in Jamnagar to being the first dancer to perform Uday Shankar-style dance at the Battery Dance Festival 2025; to teaching Indian dance at Point Park university in the US in New York, life has come a full circle for him.

Subhajit now makes sure his students don’t face the ordeals he had to go through. He has a troupe in Bandel called Subhangik, and he makes sure that everybody earns at least a little through dance so that they need not think of giving up on the art.