Celebrating Dr Maya Rao’s vision, this conference creates a space for dialogue between innovation and performance

A

Well, for one, it is commemorating the memory of Dr Maya Rao, who is our guru and also a pioneering figure in the world of dance in India and internationally. This conference happens as a biannual event. This year is more special because it’s the 62nd year of Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography, which was birthed by her and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay. What differentiates it from other conferences, or rather, from other performances is that it is a conference which, in equal measure, has performances also. So, it’s not too heavy or too cerebral. Of course, it has gravitas and is cerebral, but it’s not something that is unavailable or inaccessible to a person who wants to know more about dance, even if they are not a dancer. It’s dance-centric, but we’re also looking at cross-illuminating through dance. For instance, there’s a talk with Datuk Ramli Ibrahim and Dr Anita Ratnam, speaking about legacy: Your Presence in Your Absence. What happens after first-generation artistes are gone and what is their legacy? That’s a pressing question for anyone who has created something. They want to know how it will carry forward.