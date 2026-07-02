Ambika Kameshwar’s Bharatanatyam legacy takes centre stage in Chennai

This weekend, Bharatanatyam will celebrate not just tradition, but the transformative power of art. Kala Rasa Parampara Vaibhava brings together generations of disciples to honour 55 years of artistic excellence and four decades of Bharatanatyam exponent and Sirappu Kalaimamani Ambika Kameshwar's journey as a Natyacharya. The celebration will culminate in a series of performances that reflect her creative legacy, with one of the most moving highlights being recitals by visually challenged and intellectually disabled dancers trained by Ambika and her daughter, dancer Vaishnavi Poorna.

Ambika Kameshwar marks 40 years as Natyacharya with Bharatanatyam Festival

Explaining the concept behind the event, Poorna tells Indulge, “This weekend is a tribute to Dr Ambika Kameshwar's work as a choreographer, as a performer, as a music composer, and also as a lyrical composer. We, her students, as well as her students' students, are coming together to perform her compositions.”

The programme follows the traditional Bharatanatyam margam, beginning with pieces such as the Alarippu, Anjali, Shabdam and Varnam before moving into thematic compositions. “The visually challenged students are presenting Anbu, exploring the idea that God is love and love is God. The specially abled students are performing the greatness of the Margazhi season through a poetic representation written by her. Fourteen students will express what Margazhi is through movement,” she explains.