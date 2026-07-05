What is Gotipua dance? The folk tradition that inspired Odissi

Before Gotipua came into existence, back in the 16th century, young Mahari dancers were girls dancing in temples to the divine rhythm. With time, as the tradition of Mahari dancers started getting lost, young boys entered the training and started performing instead. The complete transition from Mahari to Gotipua is said to have been sometime under the rule of Ramachandra Deva, the Bhoi King. It was done to preserve ancient temple rituals and not break the practice of celebrating spiritual divinity.

Breaking down the word Gotipua, it translates to Goti meaning one and pua means boy. Despite the name means one boy, a Gotipua dance is always performed in a troupe at least 7 to 10. Young boys between the ages 6 and 15 are trained in flexibility, strength, yoga, balance, music, singing, acrobatics and abhinaya (expressions). All these come together through rigorous training to make up the dance form called Gotipua.

One might here ask the crucial question of why take boys and not girls? Interestingly, young boys were chosen for these performances whose facial construct still resembled those of a girl. Their youthfulness allowed them to be more flexible than girls and yet perform with the same grace and divinity.