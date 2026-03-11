Kunal Om on his Bolly debut O'Romeo and the dance form of flamenco in India

A

I have been a performer and dancer since I was in school, of just 14 years, and throughout my school, college and all my youth, I was performing Jazz, Contemporary, and for various artistes at various concerts, in India and Internationally. Growing up, I was much intrigued with Latin music and had the opportunity to perform with Ricky Martin in India. Internationally I have performed with artistes like Bonny M, Shaggy, Diana King on various platforms, here in India. So, an exposure to international music has been there since a very young age, which actually pushed me to pursue but I didn’t know the differences between Spanish and Latin, because I was young and didn’t have much exposure to these dance forms.

I continued performing for almost 15 years more, until I stumbled upon a performance by Late Pandit Chitresh Das who performed a fusion at NCPA and that’s what struck me about Flamenco. As a child, I was a huge fan of tap dancing but we didn’t have any opportunities to learn or perform in India. But when I saw this performance, I took an appointment and met the Flamenco artiste, and he gave me an insight about the art form.

During my research on Flamenco, I travelled to Spain, where I watched a lot of Flamenco and learned that the dance form has very strong gypsy routes. Although it was born in Spain, the gypsy routes came all the way from Sind, Punjab, Rajasthan, and had a lot of influences of African music, Arabic music, Romani gypsies. And pursuing it was like starting my career from scratch. This is my 12th or 13th year of performing it professionally.