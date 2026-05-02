Gabbu Kathe explores waste and sustainability through dance and theatre

We are living in an era where the objects we discard often have more to say than the ones we keep. Every plastic bottle, crumpled receipt and stray wrapper is a testament to a consumerist fever dream — a legacy of convenience that we leave behind. But what if that refuse could dance? What if the mountains of waste piling up at the city’s periphery were not just debris, but characters waiting for their turn on stage? Dancers Keerthi Kumar and Roopa Krishnamurthy have spent the last few months finding the hidden stories within our own excess, transforming our overflowing landfills into a sharp, satirical stage production. Ahead of their upcoming performance of their dance-drama Gabbu Kathe, they open up about how they turned a conversation on environmental neglect into a performance and share their vision for the future of storytelling.

Keerthi Kumar and Roopa Krishnamurthy open up on their latest production, Gabbu Kathe

“It’s a playful dance-drama work about a young ragpicker girl who encounters Gabbu — the Garbage King, a fantastical being created from all the waste we throw away,” Roopa explains. The piece was commissioned by Masoom Parmar as part of BLR Hubba — a citywide arts and culture festival in Bengaluru — and developed as a way to engage younger audiences with a subject that is often difficult to approach directly. For Keerthi, the character-building process was the highlight of their journey. “Gabbu, in particular, allowed for a lot of play — his personality, his quirks, the way he speaks and moves,” Keerthi tells us.