Tagore’s Chitrangada comes alive in Chennai through Sanhita Basu Ghose’s odissi performance

Drawing from the Mahabharata and reimagined by Tagore, the production traces the journey of Chitrangada, a warrior princess raised as a prince in the kingdom of Manipur. Trained in warfare, hunting and leadership, she grows up embodying strength and authority, even as she quietly grapples with her identity.

Sanhita elaborates, “It follows Arjuna during his 12 years of brahmacharya, when he was travelling across different regions and arrives in Manipur. Chitrangada meets him during a hunt, and for the first time, she experiences love. It unsettles her completely, and she begins to question everything she has known about herself. When Arjuna, bound by his vow of celibacy, turns her away, Chitrangada seeks the help of Lord Madana, the god of love, and is transformed into a woman of striking beauty. In this new form, she wins Arjuna’s affection, but the victory is bittersweet.”

Sanhita explains, “She is deeply conflicted. She knows that this is not her true self. As their relationship develops, she struggles with this duality, between who she is and who she appears to be.”