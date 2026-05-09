Navya Nair returns to her roots with traditional bharatanatiyam kacheri in Bengaluru

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No, actually my abhinaya influenced me as an actor. There are many good dancers, but very few artistes. That’s what I’m looking forward to becoming — an artiste. Abhinaya teaches you timing. On stage, you don’t have the luxury to take your own time. You have to cry or emote within a given moment — within a line of music. That’s the challenge. Stage experience taught me timing, responsiveness and how to react to co-actors. The difference is that in cinema, everything is very subtle because the camera is close. On stage, you have to express a little more because the audience is far. But the thought process behind it is the same.