Navya Nair returns to her roots with traditional bharatanatiyam kacheri in Bengaluru
As Navya Nair returns to the stage in Bengaluru, it marks a return to her roots. While many know her for her work in films, bharatanatiyam has always remained a strong part of her journey. Over the years, she has continued to balance both worlds, bringing the same emotions to her performances on screen and on stage. Presented by Airoki Celebrations, her performance will be a traditional bharatanatiyam kacheri. Before she takes to the stage, we catch up with Navya to talk about her performance, motherhood and what’s next for her.
You’re performing in Bengaluru this weekend. What can the audience expect from your bharatanatiyam recital?
I don’t recommend expecting anything. I want everyone to come without expectations and just be present. I’ll be performing a proper kacheri, traditional bharatanatiyam. I start with a varnam, then I move to my madhyama kala items. There are abhinaya pieces around Krishna, so people relate to it very well. I’ll perform a couple of those and then I finish with a thillana.
Have you introduced any personal interpretations into the recital?
All my choreographies are done by my guru Priyadarsini Govind. There is only one piece that I have choreographed, which is Maadu Meikum Kanne. It’s a light abhinaya piece and it has little Krishna and the mother. Wherever I perform, people connect with it.
Has your experience as an actress influenced your abhinaya?
No, actually my abhinaya influenced me as an actor. There are many good dancers, but very few artistes. That’s what I’m looking forward to becoming — an artiste. Abhinaya teaches you timing. On stage, you don’t have the luxury to take your own time. You have to cry or emote within a given moment — within a line of music. That’s the challenge. Stage experience taught me timing, responsiveness and how to react to co-actors. The difference is that in cinema, everything is very subtle because the camera is close. On stage, you have to express a little more because the audience is far. But the thought process behind it is the same.
How has your relationship with bharatanatiyam evolved over the years?
I’m just in love with it, not married to it. It’s a long-term relationship. I have a lot of love for it, but I don’t want to marry it because I might get bored. So, I like to keep it as a relationship — I don’t want it to end.
How do you choose the themes or pieces for a performance?
I always ask my guru. Most of the time, I discuss everything with her. She tells me what to do and more importantly, what not to do. That is very important.
Your performance falls on Mother’s Day. Does that make it more special?
I’m not really into these dates. There have been instances where someone wished me happy birthday and I said, “same to you”! But yes, it’s nice that I’m doing Madhumikam Kannan, which is about a mother and child. That connection is there.
Has becoming a mother changed how you connect with emotions in dance?
Yes, everything has changed. The way I looked at my mother then and now is very different. I have much more respect for her. Honestly, before I became a mother, I used to love kids. After becoming a mother, I stopped loving them! People only glorify motherhood, but the reality is different. It’s a huge responsibility. Earlier, in joint families, there were many people to help. Now, you have to do everything yourself. That changes your understanding of life and emotions completely
What do you want audiences to take away from your performance?
I want them to feel lighter. If they are happy, they should feel happier. If they are low, they should feel better. If the audience responds well, I can give my best. It’s not something you can predict. But, I want to give a performance that people will remember, even years later.
Are you planning a return to cinema?
Yes, I’ve committed to two films. They will start from July and as of now, they are in Malayalam.
INR 499 onwards. May 10, 6.30 pm. At Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield.
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