Manju Elangbam on why he chose Manipuri dance over medicine

Manju Elangbam grew up among the disciples of his grandfather, the late Guru Elangbam Anganghal Singh, who performed and taught Sankirtana, a ritualistic performance art from Manipur. Manju considers his grandfather as his Adi Guru. A recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, Manju usually plays the role of Lord Krishna in Raas Leela performances.

Born into a culturally entrenched family, Manju initially was planning to study medicine. But life took a complete turn and led him to perform traditional Manipuri dance on the world stage. Currently an assistant professor of dance, he recently performed at Season 2 of World Dance Day & World Heritage Day Celebrations, presented by SPIC MACAY in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi. Manju talks about his journey with Indulge. Excerpts: