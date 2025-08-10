Manipuri Ceramist Ningkhan Keishing takes us through his practice of working with clay and fire

A

The process comes with its challenges, particularly when it comes to space constraints or the unavailability of essential tools. Being in a creative field, I’ve come to accept that both technical and artistic obstacles are inevitable, and I prepare myself mentally to adapt as they arise.

During the Residency, for instance, all artists shared a common studio space, which meant there was no furnace on-site. As a result, my clay model had to be transported from the studio to a separate kiln. The sculpture was fragile and some parts were broken in transit. Though this presented a difficult moment, it also became a learning experience. As an artist, I believe such setbacks are not just disruptions, they are opportunities for reinvention.