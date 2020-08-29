Arijit Singh and Pritam have once again struck gold with a collaboration.

Their song Shayad, the love ballad from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aj Kal, has grabbed the top spot in Spotify’s list of 20 most-streamed songs in India for this season.

They share space with none other than Jason Derulo, who sits at fourth place for his uplifting rendition of a popular TikTok tune in Savage Love.

Arijit himself features thrice in the Top 5. Check out the rest of the songs under Spotify’s Songs of Summer HERE.

Check out the other entrants in the list of 20 most-streamed songs in India below:

1. Shayad by Arijit Singh, Pritam

2. Play Date by Melanie Martinez



3. Khairiyat by Arijit Singh



4. Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) by Jason Derulo, Jawsh 685



5. Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage by Arijit Singh, Mithoon



6. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd



7. Makhna by Asees Kaur, Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai



8. Genda Phool by Badshah, Payal Dev



9. Ghungroo by Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao



10. ROCKSTAR by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch



11. Roses - Imanbek Remix by Imanbek, SAINt JHN



12. Falling by Trevor Daniel



13. ily (i love you baby) by Emilee, Surf Mesa



14. Malang (title track) by Ved Sharma



15. Memories by Maroon 5



16. Liggi by Ritviz



17. Tu Hi Yaar Mera by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, Rochak Kohli



18. Señorita by Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes



19. Kaise Hua by Vishal Mishra



20. Dance Monkey by Tones And I