As the city DJ turns older his music gets groovier. And Aaditya Singh Chauhan's birthday set, Hypnotic Chapter 2, promises to be just that. Aaditya, who turns 29 next month is set to launch a non-stop techno and progressive set that will ward off your pandemic blues.

Talking about the set, the resident DJ of Tantra, The Park Hotel, offers, “In this time of pandemic where bad news dominates the headlines and newspapers, I wanted to lighten the situation by creating a set that’s eclectic and can bring some positive vibe. Also, since our patrons are missing the regular music to shake their legs, Hypnotic Chapter 2, will let them put their hair down and have a good time.”

Hypnotic Chapter 2 by Aadity's Digital 7, also packs in some visual treat and the vibrant visual loops will make your party more exuberant. Aaditya who has been entertaining his fans over zoom parties during the lockdown started learning the act from the age of 14, and music for him is his passion. He promises to keep his fans entertained with more music in future.