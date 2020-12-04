IT’S NO SURPRISE that music festivals, such as the upcoming NH7 Weekender, are going digital this year. The 11th edition of the festival will use state-of-the-art technology to create a unique and immersive experience. Interesting features include a global chat window, private watch parties, bar games with prizes, and of course three ‘stages’ for performances. The artiste line-up boasts American folk rockers The Lumineers, Australian jazz-funk outfit Hiatus Kaiyote, New-Delhi-based electronica project Lifafa, and jazz composer and drummer Tarun Balani, who goes by Seasonal Affected Beats.

Wesley Schultz, the lead vocalist and guitarist of The Lumineers, just dropped a solo album Vignettes. He talks to us about the experience of playing digital gigs, memories of touring and what fans can expect from the gig for NH7 Weekender:

How much do you guys enjoy playing online gigs?

Online gigs are what we need to be doing right now, but I truly miss the human-to-human connection of live shows. However, I think back to all the years we played coffeehouses and bars. And I feel like those gigs prepared me well for online performances where you’re not necessarily getting immediate feedback all the time — you have to perform on the faith that people are understanding it.



What can we expect from your performance at NH7 Weekender?

We are performing at one of our most beloved theatres in Denver — the Ogden. We are playing a set of songs we feel are tailor-made for a new audience that hasn’t necessarily heard all of our albums, but is familiar with a few of our songs.

How was this year creatively?

This year began in a very different way than it ended up. At first, I felt down and isolated, and very little came. And then after some time marched on, the inspiration slowly creeped back in.



Looking back at your tours and gigs, what’s one that really stands out?

I remember going to Johannesburg in South Africa in 2014 and playing to our largest crowd ever, of 17,000 people. Just a few years prior we had to bribe our own friends to come to a gig in our hometown of Ramsey, New Jersey! It blew us all away to be so far from home and yet to have that many people come out to a show.

