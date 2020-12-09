Keshav Bhardwaj aka Klipr, founder of Streamin’ Music Group, dropped a new single Never Know and its positive vibe will fill your heart with joy. The Delhi based- artiste whose music is influenced by the scene in international circuits like Miami, Ibiza, and Barcelona, had launched an EP Lockdown earlier. Here Keshav talks in detail about his new song. Excerpts:



What was the idea behind Never Know?

The idea behind Never Know was to create a free vibe and bring about a breezy feeling when you listen to it. Also, I made this track during the initial days of the lockdown, so I wanted to create something that would be easy on the ears and everyone could enjoy it even if they’re not a fan of Dance Music. The track has such a happy vibe that I never felt like releasing it during that phase. However, it seemed like a good time to put this out as the year is ending and we’re hoping for better days to come.

How has the reaction been to the song?

The reaction to the song has been amazing. Listeners have been engaging with me through various social media platforms and the audience seems to be enjoying the accompanying video too. I have been receiving a lot of messages from the fans around the world telling me what they specifically liked about “Never Know’ and also how they’re eager to hear the new sounds I've developed for myself with this track.

What's next?

I have a five-track EP called ‘Final Hour’ coming out on 30th December 2020 and it is a blend of Tech-House and Progressive House tracks. I do have a lot of bangers lined up for release for 2021. And as I’m spending more time in the studio than usual, I might drop my debut album next year, which I’d say is already in the works.



