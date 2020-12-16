YouTube sensation and budding lyricist Deepak Jeswal drops his debut ghazal Tere Qareeb and its endearing video reminisces the excitement of falling in love.

The romantic rendition which used live instruments during recording has become an instant hit among the netizens and garnered 1,323 326 views within a day of its online launch. For this soulful song, Deepak has collaborated with Archita Dinanath Bhattacharya and Arnab Chatterjee and their poignant voices and the music of real instruments just adds the right feel and emotion to the song.

“Arnabda and I go back a few years, wherein he had done music arrangements for a set of our songs. The music was fantabulous and we have remained in touch since then. One day he asked me to write a light romantic ghazal and he’d compose it. Well, that sparked an idea in me. I referenced Jagjit Singh’s ghazals like Tumko dekha toh yeh khayal aaya (Arth) and came up with my original thought in similar flavour. Officially, this is my first recorded ghazal. So, it’s a moment of excitement for me. Second, we have gone and used all live instruments in the song. It was such a huge fun to interact with such talented musicians and hear their anecdotes, as they gave life to our thoughts and songs,” said an elated Jeswal.

The video, directed by Vinay Niranjan, was shot in locations in and around Mumbai and it features TV actor Michael Rajput and Shruti Puranik in the lead.

The song is also streaming on major streaming platforms.