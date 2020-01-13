WITH ALMOST 57 million streamers from 79 countries on Spotify, it’s safe to say that the Leicher brothers are at the forefront of the dance music scene. Though Victor and Stephan are almost eight years apart in age, their musical visions for 2020 are in sync.



“Being brothers means that you can be super honest with each other in the studio, even if you get into a fight. At the end of the day, you’re family,” states Stephan.

Unlike many other bigwigs in the EDM circuit, they do not want to jump in on the dancehall bandwagon to create a cookie-cutter banger. They are looking at the bigger picture. “We try to make trends instead of following them,” Victor explains, elaborating, “Progressive house is our red line. It has been so since day one of our careers and it will always be there no matter what. We do have a musical goal for the new year though — to bring out a collaboration that nobody is expecting. We are super close to doing that.”





Making new memories

The act, which hails from a city called The Hague in the Netherlands, recently cemented themselves in the global festival spectrum by performing their show-stopping productions on the world’s biggest stages such as Ultra Miami, Creamfields and Tomorrowland.



They followed this achievement with a string of big room smashers including a collab with Afrojack called Back To Life. All of this led to them signing up with STMPD RCRDS (pronounced ‘Stamped Records’), a label founded by the world-famous producer Martijn Garritsen aka Martin Garrix.



When asked about this shift in their musical journey from Armada Records, Stephan, the elder of the two replies, “No reason, in particular, to be honest, we had a great time with Armada and we still have a good connection with them. We felt — with the massive support Martijn was giving us — that we had to move on and work with him and his team.”



So, fans can definitely expect to hear DubVision’s latest STMPD hits like Lambo and Young Money at their upcoming Chennai gig. However, it may be a DJ set as opposed to a live show.







“We’ll be behind the turntables, but 80 per cent of our set will be our own music. So, it will almost be a live set. What they can expect is a lot of new music progressive, groove and a lot of fun!” concludes Stephan.