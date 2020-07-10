Katy Perry has released the title track from her upcoming fifth album. Titled Smile, the album will be released on August 14.

Announcing the title of the album and the new track, the pop-sensation shared a snippet of the song on Instagram along with the description: Step right up! Step right up! KP5 is called #SMILE

"I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

The album comes just after the singer revealed that she had suicidal thoughts after breaking up with her now fiance Orlando Bloom in 2017.

Katy said that it was her faith and gratitude that saved her. “It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time,” she said.

“Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped. But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’,” she added.

Listen to the track here.