In a candid interview about mental health, singer Katy Perry has revealed that she had suicidal thoughts in 2017.

While the pop sensation is currently preparing for the release of her new album and getting ready to welcome her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom, the 35-year-old said that she had considered ending her life.

“My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic.”

Stating that the shift “ literally broke me in half,” Perry continued: “I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be and then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed."

“Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped.

“But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’ even though I am in a sh***y mood.”

The Firework singer revealed her faith helped her recover.

“It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way and be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time,” she said.

Perry announced her pregnancy in the video for her single, Daisies, in May this year.