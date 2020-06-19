Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas, in collaboration with Hungama Artist Aloud, has announced the latest edition of Khazana, the annual ghazal talent hunt founded by him as an attempt to inspire aspiring ghazal musicians in the country. Two winners will get a chance to perform at ‘Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals’ later this year, alongside some of the most prolific ghazal singers in India.

The talent hunt, which has gone digital this year because of the pandemic, will welcome entries from participants across various countries and will see ghazal maestros, Pankaj Udhas, Anup Jalota, Talat Aziz, Rekha Bhardwaj and Sudeep Banerji reprise their roles as judges.

In order to participate, aspiring singers will need to upload videos of them singing ghazals of their choice on www.artistaloud.com/ khazana2020 before July 12, 2020.

Following a jury meet, 20 shortlisted candidates will be asked to upload fresh audition videos by August 3, with the final two winners being announced by the jury on August 17.

Hungama Artist Aloud is also bringing back its property, #StayAtHome #StayEntertained for a Ghazal edition. Beginning June 30, viewers will be able to watch Ghazal singers perform live every day on Hungama Music and Hungama Artist Aloud’s Facebook page at 6 pm and 7 pm, from Monday to Friday.

It will feature live performances from renowned singers like Pankaj Udhas, Sudeep Banerji, Pooja Gaitonde, Priyanka Barve, Gayatri Asokan, Runa Rizvi Sivamani, Abhas & Shreyas, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Prithvi Gandharv, and more. Besides this, winners of the earlier editions of Khazana will also perform.