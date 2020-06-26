Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, has announced Sunburn Home Festival, a virtual two-day mega music festival scheduled from July 11-12. The line-up of artistes includes names like Vini Vici, MATTN, Bassjackers and Ummet Ozcan, along with supporting acts like Teri Miko, Siana Catherine, Progressive Brothers and Sartek, plus others like ANKYTRIXX, Arsh, Bullzeye and SEQU3L.

Offering a 360-degree virtual feel of an on-ground Sunburn Festival stage, with elements like SFX, vibrant visuals, LED effects and state-of-the-art AV streamed online, the event will include over 12 hours of foot-tapping music, ‘After-Hour’ Parties, interactive dialogues between artistes and fans, and surprises galore for guests.

The highlight of the Virtual Event is the incorporation of Extended Reality (XR) Technology, which will offer a holistic, mixed-reality environment by virtually combining the Sunburn Festival environment and human-machine interaction to generate a new form of reality for the guest.

XR Technology offers a fusion of ubiquitous sensor networks and shared online virtual worlds through a broad spectrum of hardware and software, including sensory interfaces, applications and infrastructures that enable content creation for Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR).

Tickets are priced at Rs. 99 for a single-day pass and Rs. 149 for a two-day pass. Available at Bookmyshow.com, where you will receive a private link to gain access to the Virtual Sunburn Home Festival.

Visit https://sunburn.in/ for more details