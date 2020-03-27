Spitfire​

Bengaluru-based two man group, Diarchy released their new album, Splitfire under Unherd Music. The launch of the album was done in style as the band collaborated with Biergarten and consultant Beerabet, to launch a new pale ale to mark the ocassion. Songs include Tirunelveli, Badger and Best Way Out Is Always Through.



Bangalore Blues

Radha Thomas collaborates with pianist Aman Mahajan on the new album Bangalore Blues. As the name suggests, the jazz album is inspired by Radha’s hometown, and has songs such as Load Shedding, The Morning After, Would I Lie and Only Illusion. The melodic album makes for great background listening as you go about working from home.

Inner Reveal-ations

Sidhanth Ashok, better known as Inner Rhymes, is an underground rapper from Bengaluru. His new album, Inner Reveal-ations, tackles the subject of mental health. The songs, such as Lulla-Bye, Unsent Letters and Lately, are inspired by the rapper’s personal experiences. As he aims to soften the stigma around mental health and break the stereotypes of toxic masculinity.



It's All a Monotonous Game

Sanoli Chowdhury’s atmospheric EP, It's All a Monotonous Game, and the album aer are best described as sepia-toned. The EP predominantly revolves around the ideas of love, loss and relationships and has songs such as Dear Carol and A Lie That We Lived Together.