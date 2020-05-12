Salman Khan released the music video for his latest original track, Tere Bina, on his YouTube channel. The music video was shot by Salman and a minimal team at his Panvel farmhouse.

Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, who is spending her quarantine with Salman at his farmhouse, along with the actor, the video that runs into almost four and a half minutes sees the pair sharing romantic glances — all during long drives, dips in the pool and candlelight dinners.

The song has been sung and directed by Salman Khan, while Ajay Bhatia has composed the music. The lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed.

Salman and Jacqueline revealed details about the song in an Instagram chat to Waluscha De Sousa. The song that was shot over four days is his “cheapest production” till date, revealed Salman.

“Gaana mere zehen mein tha (I already had the song in mind), so I thought of releasing it at this time,” he said. Salman added that has learnt a lot while shooting during the lockdown. “It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist, hairstylist,” he said.

“Things were slow. Everyone’s using wifi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our teaser,” Salman said about the editing.

Watch the song here.