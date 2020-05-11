First, it was DIY workout sessions, then it was cover musicians. And now, thanks to Salman Khan it is a DIY music video. The actor has shot a music video, Tere Bina, during self-quarantine with Jacqueline Fernandez and the teaser is out now.

The song features Salman and Jacqueline taking romantic evening rides on bikes and even horses, at the actor's Panvel farmhouse.

The song has been sung and directed by Salman Khan, while Ajay Bhatia has composed the music. The lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed.

Salman and Jacqueline revealed details about the song in an Instagram chat to Waluscha De Sousa. The song that was shot over four days is his “cheapest production” till date, revealed Salman.

“Gaana mere zehen mein tha (I already had the song in mind), so I thought of releasing it at this time,” he said. Salman added that has learnt a lot while shooting during the lockdown. “It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist, hairstylist,” he said.

“Things were slow. Everyone’s using wifi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our teaser,” Salman said about the editing.

Watch the teaser here: