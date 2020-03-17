If you are missing your gym sessions due to coronavirus outbreak, don't worry. Actress Katrina Kaif has shared some amazing workout exercises you all can do at home, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.



Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina posted a couple of her workout videos. She is seen performing squats, pushups and situps along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala at her terrace.



"#WorkoutatHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can." Katrina wrote.



1. Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps

2. Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps

3. Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps

4. Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)

5. Plank to ‘T' - 3 sets x 15 reps

6. Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets

Katrina's workout videos come after the shutdown of gyms in several areas, including Delhi and Maharashtra, in the wake of coronavirus scare.

Watch video: