Shaan who is known to have sung the chartbuster Mai Hon Don from the Shahrukh Khan starrer blockbuster Don, turns into a sniper with his latest single. Aptly named Sniper, Shaan is seen serenading this time in the new-age club mix with Sonali Raut in company, reminding us of SRK and Priyanka in the 2006 film.

Shaan who launched a couple of hits in these last few months including Chai Na a Bengali number offers "The track has a new-age club feel, a party starter and the lingo though frivolous, is very youthful and quirky. The storyline for the video was decided and Mehul (director) pushed me into playing the part saying that it would be something different from my previous looks and videos. And hey, I am 48, and I thought abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi.” The charismatic artiste who has gifted innumerable songs to us adds, “Though I admit I was a little apprehensive initially, (what with all the bikini-clad models around me) but what the heck, it’s a ‘Gangta Pool Party’. And also, as I look around me, the world has moved on and I should too. ”



The song was shot in Goa and talking about Sniper Sonali offers, "I initially thought it was going to be a romantic song as it was with Shaan but then it turned out to be all glamorous and sexy! We had fun shooting in Goa. I love the fact that the song has a very interesting and mysterious concept and I hope the audience bestows all their love to the track."

The song has been released on Shaan’s YouTube channel.

Song Link -* https://youtu.be/gzV4S6QEK2Q