18-year-old Billie Eilish just dropped a new song and music video, titled Therefore I Am. Touching on some existential themes, the song takes inspiration from the famous thought by philosopher René Descarte - “I think therefore I am.” That should give fans an idea about how existential the song is. The song has a strong bassline and the lyrics go, “I’m not your friend or anything / Damn, you think that you’re the man / I think therefore I am.”

The song's video is directed by the American musician herself. It sees her wandering in an empty mall dressed in her signature laid-back style. The video is already trending at number 6 on YouTube and has stacked up more than 97 lakh views only 17 hours after its release.

The singer also recently relased the official track for the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die. But the movie has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Watch the video for Therefore I Am here: