American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish is the voice behind the theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die. The song was written by Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell. Being only 18, Eilish is the youngest artiste ever to have written and recorded a Bond theme song. “Fool me once, fool me twice, How you dare the paradise. Now you'll never see me cry — there's just no time to die,” she croons in the track. The song was released in February this year, but the video dropped today.

The black and white music video is directed by Daniel Kleinman, the man behind all the title sequences for the James Bond movie series for the past 25 years, from GoldenEye in 1995 to Quantum of Solace in 2008. The video also features footage from the movie with scenes of James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux).

No Time to Die is the twenty-fifth instalment in the James Bond film series. It is Craig's fifth and final role as Bond. The film was supposed to release in April 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. It is now expected to release in November. The movie also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes.



Watch the music video here: