Mumbai-based guitarist and producer Zohran Miranda drops his third single called 8-Bit Rules. This track forms the third part of his quadrilogy. The first two tracks Ready for Love and Wonder were released earlier this year. The series is about questioning one’s innermost beliefs. Zohran is known for his signature retro future sound.

The song 8-Bit Rules is about the rules that society sets for relationships. The song has an 8-bit video game style, which is also showcased in the music video. Talking about the themes on this track, Zohran says, “With 8-Bit Rules I wanted to break the shackles from many romantic fads and unsaid thoughts and look beyond. I always found age-old sayings like love is blind, opposites attract etc. a bit strange and not fitting to today’s times. These clichés, just like many other theories passed on, somehow seem poetic but hold no real logical truth. And since I’ve been questioning relationships as a whole with this four-part quadrilogy, I thought I should question these too.”



Watch the video here: