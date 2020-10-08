​Delhi-based rock legends Parikrama are re-releasing their famous song But It Rained on October 8. The new music video is a tribute to the band's guitarist and founding member Sonam Sherpa, who passed away earlier this year due to a heart attack at the age of 48. The new version of this song will feature Sonam’s iconic guitar solo for the very first time on video.

The band is known for tracks such as Till I'm No One Again, Open Skies, Whiskey blues, Am I Dreaming and Superhero. The iconic 1996 song But It Rained, made it to the list of '25 Greatest Indian Rock Songs Of The Last 25 Years' of Rolling Stone India.



On the official YouTube page the band said:

"Re Launching the video in memory of our brother Sonam Sherpa , on his birthday. When we first released the video, the solo was truncated to make it a better fit for broadcast timings. We are re releasing the song with his original solo, as he had played it , for the first time in these 2 decades. With the original footage unavailable, we managed to recover a few minutes from an old Hi8 handycam tape that had barely survived the years and extracted some precious footage of Sonam that was shot as part of the videos BTS footage in 2001. Rest of the video remains the same as released in 2001" (sic)

Watch the video But It Rained (For Sonam) here: