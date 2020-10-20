Keeping the hype alive, popular Korean-pop band BTS unveiled the first concept photo for their upcoming album BE. The release of the image comes alongside the pre-save options for the new album.

Set to release on November 20, the group had previously revealed that they would be producing the album completely by themselves. The first look at BTS’s comeback album features the group in a transformed rock avatar, gazing at the camera.

BE (Deluxe Edition) is described as an album with the message that, “even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.” As per reports by Big Hit, not only did the BTS members participate in the creation of their music for the album, but they’ve also been involved in the overall concept, composition, design, and other areas of production.

BE is said to “reflect the thoughts, emotions and deepest ruminations” of the group as they worked on the album. They also teased that the album, “offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most ‘BTS-ish’ music yet.”

The album is now available for pre-order. However, Big Hit posted that pre-orders may end early due to inventory circumstances. The album is a limited offer, first-run only.