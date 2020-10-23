Mellow the lyricist who has written chart-topping party anthems like Morni Banke, Laal Bindi, Coca Cola Tu and Hauli Hauli and is now back with a new song titled Dil Kissko Du. This is Mellow's debut as a singer.

Released by BGBNG Music, Dil Kissko Du is a fun, flirty, and energetic track. A desi hip-hop song with an international flavour and sounds, it is an ode to beautiful Indian women across the country. The quirky music video features four women from different parts of the country romancing the singer but eventually breaking up with him. It features Aaveera Singh Masson, Yogita Bihani, Devika Singh and Amy Aela along with the artiste.



Talking about the song, Mellow says, "I am really pepped up about the song because it is my first big independent music single. With Dil Kissko Du, I want to redefine desi pop music. Pop music has always been a hit among listeners in India. But we, as an industry, don’t churn out as many songs of that genre. With my upcoming song, I aim at bringing pop and hip-hop to the mainstream. The track conveys a message which will resonate with millennial Indians. I hope they shower as much love on Dil Kissko Du as they have on my previous songs."

Gaurav Wadhwa, Founder and CEO, BGBNG Music, says, "At Big Bang Music, we want to help artistes tell their own stories. Mellow's grind over the years from a lyricist to popstar, is an inspiring one. It is all about the personal expression of the artiste and I am glad we are helping him show it to the world."

Mellow rose to fame on the music reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani. His performances captured the attention of music lovers across the country and stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Badshah and Shalmali. Born in Karnal, he started his career at the age of 15 and worked his way up to establish himself as one of the most talented new-age rapper, lyricist, composer, producer and a live performer.