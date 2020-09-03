Cyanide, Arunaja

Singer-songwriter, Arunaja drops her new single, Cyanide, a powerful electro-pop number. Driven by her vocals, the song also has future bass and R&B influences. “Cyanide is a song close to my heart as it’s about the will of the human spirit to transcend toxic environments that often put you down. It’s my story in many ways and I wish to empower others with this track,” says the singer who was on the reality show, The Stage.



Dunno, Pranati Khanna

Musician Pranati Khanna’s latest single, Dunno, featuring a guitar solo by Jonathan Edward from the band Spell Check, is her second release as a solo artiste after Good, Old Fashioned in Love which came out a few months ago. The singer-songwriter croons about learning to grapple with her emotions, learning from past relationships and dancing away the blues. The video also features her long-distance collaboration with a dancer from Mozambique, Alcy Caluamba who is seen swaying to the rhythm in the video.



Kit Katt, Crack Chicken

Pune-based six-member new soul band Crack Chicken plays a mix of vintage funk and blues. Its latest track Kit Katt, incorporates some fun Samba rhythms elements into it. The song is about getting through tough times, and how the love of music is the thread that holds us all up together.



Mellow Appetite On A Sweltering Indian Summer, Sanoli Chowdhury

Musician Sanoli Chowdhury’s love for lo-fi music translates to her new album, Mellow Appetite On A Sweltering Indian Summer. Comforting and light, the album features songs such as In The Making Of Your Reckless Figure, Hippies Sink In A Sea Of Mud, and In The Nature Of Sadness Lies The Benefit Of Subtly and makes for great background music while working from home.



Absolute, Mali

Maalavika Manoj, better known to fans as Mali, has released a new single from her upcoming debut album, Caution to the Wind. The dreamy song is called Absolute and wows with its soft piano melodies. The accompanying video features the singer herself.



Take, Anushka Nadia Menon

Photographer, DJ and producer Anushka Nadia Menon dropped her latest single titled Take. The song is about being judged by others in your life, and love and kindness is the only answer to hate. The video stars fellow musician Arman Menzies, stylist Aesha Merchant and popular make-up artist Marianna Mukuchyan.



A Fine Mess, Merak

A Fine Mess is the debut EP of Goa-based electronic music project Merak. The duo comprises siblings Brandon and Belinda Mendes. The textural EP has tracks such as Symmetry of Chaos, Hurricanes as Humans and the titular A Fine Mess.



Kaala Khatta - Flavours of the East, Krunk Kulture

The Mumbai-based record label Krunk Kulture releases a compilation album titled Kaala Khatta - Flavours of the East. Cutting edge Indian producers are featured on the album that tries to encapsulate the diversity of Indian independent music. Songs include Casper's Ghost ⁣⁣by ⁣⁣Zokhuma, Funny Bone by ⁣⁣Rafiki, Eating Flowers⁣⁣ by Nikki Nair and Rainbow Runner by Kini Rao.



Puff, BeatCrush

Delhi-based producer BeatCrush collaborates with rapper Alpha's World for the new single Puff. The hard-hitting track is about how people use drugs to numb their pain. The song features heavy drums, powerful synths and impactful vocals.

(With inputs from Paulami Sen)

