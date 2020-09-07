Tahliah Debrett Barnett who you may know better as FKA Twigs has released a new music video for her song Sad Day. The song is part of her 2019 studio album Magdalene. The video sees the artiste sword-fighting skillfully. She took to Instagram and posted a picture of her training to use the sword and boy it looks like hard work!



The singer also posted on Instagram thanking her director Hiro Murai (@muraihiro) who has previously worked with Donald Glover on the iconic music video This is America and the show Atlanta: "thank you so much @muraihiro for collaborating with me on this project.i am not sure what my art is turning into these days because music video doesn’t feel right anymore for half of the worlds i want to create and the years i spend learning new ways of moving. thank you to you guys out there for staying with me, supporting me, giving me love and energy to keep pushing myself and my creative family.

ps if anyone is wondering who my wushu lover absolute babe is in this visual, it’s @teakemovements a beautiful spirit, sweet friend with unbelievable talent and humility. go show him some love!" (sic)



“Everything I’ve previously done with my body, all the training and dancing, has led to this point,” Twigs said in a press release.

Watch the video here: