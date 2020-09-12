The British-Asian singer, Arzutra Garielle who entertained the audience a few weeks ago on Indulge's Instagram page released her debut album. Arzutra who is well-known for her singles such as Aaz Ma Le and Palkaan now has an album of nine songs. She tells us more:

Tell us about Woh Pal... What is the idea behind the album?

Woh Pal is my debut solo album and is about finding love in a black and white world. It’s a collection of nine songs which I call fairytales. Each song has a story of its own. Since it is my first album, it is about trying to find my signature sound and trying different types of sounds. It was a tough journey to completion. As an independent artiste, I had to learn everything from scratch – all whilst I was developing my voice.

The track Tumhaari is the most popular from the album. What did you want your listeners to take away from it?

Tumhaari is a song that will make you fall in love even if you have nobody to fall in love with. It’s a very personal song for me as I wrote it for my lover at the time. It’s about making a statement that you are devoting yourself to someone you love unconditionally. I find love exists superficially these days and so Tumhaari reminds us of the real kind of love.

Tell us about who introduced you to music and how did you get interested in it? When did you start learning?

I was inspired by my Father who watched Bollywood movies on replay. Nana Patekar movies, Salman Khan movies and Rishi Kapoor movies would be watched often in our household. My father would watch a movie around 50 times. When I was young and watched the movies with him, I never related to the visuals much, as I could not understand Hindi, but I was always happy to hear the songs. That’s the only thing I could connect to. So, my Bollywood influence has always been a strong one from a very young age but I never took it further until after university when by chance I decided to sign up for singing classes with a semi Indian classical teacher in London. Its been 10 years and since then I haven't looked back

What draws you to India?

I have Indian heritage with my ancestors but with the Bollywood film influence, I got to experience the culture through movies. I find it fascinating and I even visited India twice at which point I fell in love with it.

Who introduced you to Shreya Ghoshal and what about her inspires you?

I honestly don't remember who introduced me to Shreya Ghoshal but I think it’s more her expressions in her voice that I became attracted to. At that time I was learning how to sing and my coaches used to tell me I don’t have any expression in my voice. So when I heard Shreya Ji, I knew I wanted to sound like her. Out of all the singers Shreya Ghoshal was at the top of my list. If there is one singer I wish I could sound like, it has to be Shreya Ghoshal.

Which are international artistes inspire you and why?

Michael Jackson inspires me for his perfection to his art. He was never afraid to perfect his craft. In a society where perfectionism is looked down on, I think an artiste does need to be perfect. Perfection is what defines an artiste.

What next after the album?

I have started working on my second album and I am hoping to launch soon. I have launched Vanity By Arzutra, a wellness website.

Are you looking at playback singing too or would you like to make your own music as an independent artiste?

I think there is still too much for me to learn as an independent artist and I am very focussed on finishing my second album. I would love to explore playback singing but perhaps after my second album is out. I would really love to do playback for an Amir Khan movie.