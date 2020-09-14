During the lockdown popular singer and producer Ritviz joined hands with Jugaad Motion Pictures and director Pranav Bhasin to create a YouTube series called Cabin Fever. The series captures life during lockdown and depicts the turmoil, inertia, madness, and restlessness we all felt in a Corona-afflicted world.

Previously the Jugaad team has directed much-loved music videos like Prateek Kuhad's cold/mess and Ritviz's Sage and Liggi. “We couldn’t sit around waiting for the lockdown to lift. People are still living their lives; the human experience hasn’t stopped with the lockdown. If anything, it’s been more nuanced. We wanted to tell a story that reflected the zeitgeist, but also a story that we could execute while in quarantine,” says Dheer Momaya, founder Jugaad Motion Pictures, of the idea behind Cabin Fever.

The three-episode series has already racked up more than a million views on YouTube.



Director Pranav explains how the idea of Cabin Fever came to him, “People seemed to be heavily distressed at the beginning of the lockdown, and to have a character who would hack his way out of the system seemed like a fun idea— is what I thought as I sat staring at the ceiling,” The series follows an eccentric boy Jounty, who is trying to convince his girlfriend to run away with him to a remote village to escape the maddening boredom and his neurotic family.

For Ritviz, Cabin Fever marks his entry into more versatile forms of storytelling, other than music. “Telling stories has always been at the core of my music. It’s how I make sense of the world. Today, as my channel hits a million subscribers, I’m taking this opportunity to support newer forms of stories, beyond music,” Ritviz adds.

Watch the first episode here:

