The multilingual pop-folk band from Kochi, When Chai Met Toast, has released a new Hindi song. Titled Kahaani this is the band's first full Hindi single, and the band has also roped in popular singer Ankur Tewari to write the lyrics.

The four-piece outfit is well-known and loved for its signature brand of charming and feel-good music. The song explores the emotion of acceptance and the love that slipped away.



“We hope Kahaani is a pleasant surprise for our fans who have often requested for songs in different languages, including Hindi. We love how different languages help convey thoughts in different ways to people. When we composed Kahaani, we felt the tune would fit perfectly for a Hindi song and thought Hindi words would do justice to the track. Since we weren’t native Hindi speakers, we approached Ankur Tewari to pen the words for the song,” the band says.

WCMT often writes and sings in multiple languages such as English, Malayalam, Hindi and even Tamil. Kahaani is a part of their upcoming album, When We Feel Young.



Talking about the album that is expected to be out towards the end of this year, band member Ashwin Gopakumar shared with us in a previous interiew, "When you are young, you go through a lot of different emotions. You are happy when you are with friends, you fight with your parents, you fall in love, you break up. The songs talk about all that and everybody will relate to it in a different way. The four of us have had different past and experiences and there is also a future that we see for ourselves. Those are the things we have worked with. Overall, the album represents feeling young and it is sonically produced that way."



Listen to the song here:



