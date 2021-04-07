Music composer Anand Swaroop Tripathi and singer Amit Mishra, who is known for his hit number Bulleya, have teamed up for a new single - Tera Dewaana. Calling the song, contemporary classical with elements of Sufism, both Anand and Amit are confident that the single will become a rage among the listeners.



The duo has worked earlier on Rudrashtakam, which was a devotional song and also a hit among the listeners. Talking about their partnership Amit tells us, “We are friends for more than 15 years now. I got a chance to meet Anand when he was in Bhatkhande and we used to often jam during singing competitions. He was my senior. We had mutual respect and love for each other.”

Talking about the song Anand offers, “Amit and I go back a long time. We both belong to Lucknow. It was one of those days at the studio, where we were on a break and I was humming something. Amit said let’s try it and Amit wrote the lyrics. I really liked what he wrote and then the composition happened. We sent it to Anurag Bedi and Zee Music approved it. This is how Tera Dewaana was born.



After Tera Dewaana, Anand is again teaming up with Amit on another single soon. However, he cannot reveal the details now. The young composer started his musical journey in childhood. “I was always more inclined towards compositions. I was at Bhatkhande University in Lucknow and then I trained myself and is still learning from Ustad Vinod Prasad Ji,” he says. After composing for a few jingles, he took up local projects, and then Rudrashtakam happened.



Meanwhile, Amit is working on more single playback projects and also recording for movies. He is also recording devotional songs.



Listen to it here: https://youtu.be/b-5KsRE3vMI