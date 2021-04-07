Remember Vishal Jethwa who played the role of a vile rapist and murderer in the 2019 cop drama -- Mardaani 2? The actor who sent shivers down our spines back then is now all set for a romantic makeover. He will be seen playing a loverboy in the music video of Arko's new song -- Dhat.

Vishal in a statement said, "I am a big fan of Arko da. I love his music compositions Teri Mitti, Nazm Nazm. So, when I was approached by him for his music video, I was quite elated. There was no way I would let go of an opportunity to work with him.” He also added, "The track happens to be a sweet and romantic composition. And, when I heard, I just fell in love with it.”

Besides his admiration for Arko’s work, the actor has another reason why he signed up for the video. "When I learned that the concept of the song is retro and the part I was being offered was of a romantic boy, I grabbed it. You see, I never got an opportunity to play a romantic character on screen. I felt it would be something different and challenging. I decided to do it as I wanted the audience to see me in a different avatar post 'Mardaani 2'," he revealed.

When asked if it is a genre that he would like to pursue further on the big screen, Vishal sounded positive about it. Looks like the bad boy wants to explore more, when it comes to acting and also wishes to play a romantic hero someday. “Honestly, I would love to. But, even if I portray a negative character, I wish to act in scripts that challenge me and collaborate with people who help me do complete justice to the role,” he said.

Check out the video here: