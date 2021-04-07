Indie-pop icon Daler Mehndi, who scored the greatest Punjabi hit number Tunak Tunak Tun, is back after a long hiatus to serenade his fans. The Punjabi singer drops his new song Ragda under the production Drecords.

Sung and composed by Daler himself and directed by Ahmed Khan, the song is a fusion of Bhojpuri and Punjabi languages, something that the singer connects with strongly. The lyrics are catchy and the music is infectious and the singer still maintains the simplicity in his videos and one will not get the overdose of studio lights and jazzy ambience. The video is shot at a Railway station and Delar is seen singing and moving his body to it.

Talking about the launch he says, “I am glad people have loved my music all this year and I was able to contribute to Punjabi music. Most of the people don’t know that my mother tongue is Bhojpuri but I became famous for the music in the Punjabi genre. Now, I feel that I should also contribute to my mother tongue. The lyrics are simple and fun. I personally love and enjoy this music and I hope people will shower the same love and wishes as they did for all my previous songs.”

His last contribution to Bollywood was the title song Chhalaang.

Song Link - https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=UtImphmUUL8