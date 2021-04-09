Gourov Dasgupta, who recently released his single Sayyonee starring Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, is all excited about this summer — what with four songs of his releasing this month. The talented composer has two songs in Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull, one in Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre and a track in the film Hello Charlie —all of which are releasing this month The composer tells us that all these songs will have a longer shelf life and shares his future plans with us. Excerpts:

How has the response for Sayyonee been?

The response has been phenomenal. Also, Asim Riaz having his own fan base added to the magic of the song.

You must be excited about the four songs releasing in April...

I am very excited because something like this has never happened to me before. I have four releases this summer and all of them are for big production houses and all of them are love songs. For The Big Bull, I have two songs — Ishq Namaaza, which is probably my most favourite song sung by Ankit Tiwari. The second one is Hawaon Ki Sheher Mein sung by Yasser Desai and directed by Kooki Gulati who had directed Sayyonee. And then I have Rangdariya in Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan and I am extremely excited about it. Emraan and good music go hand in hand. It was challenging to do this larger-than-life love song — the only song in the film, as Emraan was involved in the entire creative process. That makes it more special. This too has been sung by Yasser. In Hello Charlie, Gypsy Guitar is a quirky romantic number, again sung by Yasser. I have a strong feeling that all these songs will go down very well with millennials because there’s something very fresh and foot-tapping about them. These are songs that make me feel proud as an artiste and they are going to have a longer shelf life.

How different is the experience when you are composing for a film and for an independent project?

When you are composing for an independent single or an album you want the songs that are close to your heart to be a part of that. And that’s what happened with all my eight releases with Sony Music Entertainment, Sayyonee being the last one. They are a great team and we were on the same page. They have also appreciated the songs that were close to my heart and that I wanted to share my songs with my fans. When it comes to films it’s a different ball game. You have to work according to a brief and then it’s a fun process that’s quite challenging too.