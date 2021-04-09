His energy behind the console is infectious; his mixes are upbeat and he knows the pulse of his patrons like the back of his hands. After all, DJ Xavier has been serenading the city for the past two decades with a cool mix of hip hop and R&B beats. Busy prepping up for the third birthday bash of Club Barocks in Sector V, the resident head deejay and programmer of Pub13 at Shakespeare Sarani, wants to make the most of what was lost in the pandemic-scarred 2020. Though the lockdown hit him hard, he kept the party anthems high with his midnight sessions during most part of the last year. In a candid chat the mixer talks about his journey and working with rap artistes in the future. Excerpts:

How did you keep things going during the lockdown?

It was really tough during the lockdown but I am fortunate to have three considerate and supportive club owners Amlan Chowdhary, Jai Bakshi and Goldie Sethi who allowed me to use the club’s equipment at my home and keep the party going. I kept entertaining my patrons with the midnight session with the help of my assistants DJs Sachin and Sam.

DJ Xavier

How have you evolved as an artiste?

Music had always been a big part of my life, but having an established DJ, (Sammy aka Samuel Biswas), as a close friend was just the icing on the cake. Also, great help came from a close buddy Alan Sweeney. I started back in 2001 and when I look back today, I feel content and inspired. The journey has been crazy with all the ups and downs, but every lesson learnt made me more positive and a better performer behind the console.

Where do you see the deejaying community heading post-pandemic?

The deejaying community is actually shaping up very positively with so many young and talented musicians stepping into the scene. I am hoping for the very best for all my fellow deejay friends in Kolkata and all over the country as things get back to normal, although it might take a while.

Future plans?

I have worked with a lot of deejays in the city and outside and now I have plans of working with some of the top rap artistes in India and around the world. Matching my beats with their tempo will be a different experience altogether and I believe working with them will enrich me further.