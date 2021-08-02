Gourov Dasgupta talks about going solo and composing music for 'Bhuj The Pride of India'

Kolkata-born music composer Gourov Dasgupta is ecstatic about his big project, Bhuj: The Pride of India, an Independence Day 2021 release starring Ajay Devgn in the lead. Gourov, originally part of composer duo Gourov-Roshin, believes that ‘Music is a cosmic thing.’ “Right now, I am in the happiest place. I am doing the kind of music I always believed in. And all my releases now are songs that were close to my heart and that’s the legacy I want to leave behind for my daughter,” Gourov tells whose first break in Bollywood was Dus Kahaniya, an anthology of short stories released in 2007. In a freewheeling chat on Zoom, Gourov talks about working with Ajay Devgn, going solo and more. Excerpts:

How does it feel being part of Bhuj: The Pride of India?

It’s great to be part of a big project like Bhuj. I am quite surprised how it panned out. I am overwhelmed at this point.

How did the project happen?

I had worked with Ajay (Devgn) in Total Dhamaal in 2019 followed by The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan, which he had produced. And the director of the film, Kookie Gulati played my song Hanjugam to him and he immediately took it up. The contract was in fact ready the next day. Much later I got to know that it was used for Bhuj and then we went back and shot the song for three days.

Tell us more about the song Hanjungam.

It’s essentially a love song. There’s nothing out of the box, instrumentally. There is a lot of guitar and Indian instruments and the melody and lyrics and Jubin Nautiyal’s voice are the main assets of the song. Also, it’s picturised on Ajay so, that’s like a cherry on the cake.

Now that you have gone solo, how does it affect your music?

Practically saying, I went solo two years ago though it’s official now. All good things in life come with an expiry date and we had a good run as a team. In a way, it was always Gourov Dasgupta. Right now, I am in the happiest place and I am doing the kind of music I always believed in. All my releases are songs that are close to my heart and that’s the legacy I want to leave behind for my daughter. I keep making new songs every day and I don’t wait for a film to come my way and then compose for it. Music is something that is cosmic and when it comes one should go with the flow. I am glad I am being able to work with great artistes and programmers. It keeps me happy.

What’s next after Bhuj?

I have two beautiful songs coming up and both are in the sad romantic space. Also, there’s Rangdariya song in Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi.