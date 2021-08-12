Composer-singer Sunny MR's Independence Day single celebrates individual freedom

Music composer and singer Sunny M.R.’s Independence Day single Des Tere Naam will make you swell with pride and gratitude. The song also celebrates individual identity and puts out a strong message on peace, love and mutual respect.

Sunny, whose discography boasts hit Bollywood numbers for films like Race 2, Barfi and Cocktail, apart from a wide range of tracks in Telugu cinema, tells us, “Des Tere Naam is very close to my heart. It’s inspiring and soul-stirring and I’m thankful to the whole team who had the same vision. I hope the track will tug the audiences’ heartstrings."

Sunny’s soft vocals are soothing and the video, shot amidst lush greenery and with mountains in the background, follows the journey of two real-life queer individuals who discover themselves and celebrate their identities in the open.

The track will release on August 13 on TM Music’s official Youtube channel.

