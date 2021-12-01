Musicians Sandeep Rehaan and Karan Aujla reunite for a new single, Bhulekha

Sharing his experience of working with Karan Aujla, Sandeep says, "We have a similar taste in music. He has made his way up as one of the biggest contemporary singers in the Punjabi music industry. Fans have been looking forward to our next collaboration."

Sandeep describes Bhulekha as an out-and-out peppy song that will get the audience dancing. According to sources, shoot schedules had to be revised after the onset of the pandemic.

“We had to figure a way out to keep working amidst regulations. From a producer’s perspective, it was quite a task for us. Everyone’s business was going down. For about a year we were unable to shoot any music videos. Now that things are coming back to normal, we have begun shooting songs composed by Karan in the past year,” adds Rehaan.

Sandeep has a few other upcoming Bollywood projects in his pipeline.