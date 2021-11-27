Khatija Rahman's independent track Farishton to hit one million views mark, nominated for Best Animation Music Video at ISFA

The world places enormous expectations on many a young talent; especially when the young talent was preceded by familial genius. While what these expectations can birth is anyone’s guess, one such talent — Khatija Rahman — has found that she can thrive even in these circumstances. If the success of the independent song — that comes with a fascinating animated video — Farishton is anything to go by, the world seems to agree! Barely a month since its release, the song is close to the one million views mark. Not to mention the number of awards coming its way.

“We didn’t expect so much when we made the project. We just wanted to do something that is appealing to children and adults; for, music videos mostly appeal to adults, right? So, we wanted to make something that is universally relatable. But it was a small drop that kept building and building. I’m only filled with gratitude,” gushes Khatija. Even now, it’s surreal to see people commenting that the song got them through some difficulty in their lives. ‘My job here is done’ is the kind of satisfaction she feels now, she adds.

The latest feather on the song’s cap is the award for Best Animation Music Video at the International Sound Future Awards. The video animates the fantastical journey of exploration and adventure of a young girl finding her way to Madina. Along the way, she stops to help who she can, in ways big and small; she encounters others on journeys of their own and finds something to admire there. She goes through change and growth in the span of four magically musical minutes. While Khatija merely lent her voice to the story, it was her father AR Rahman’s vision to craft the girl in the video after her, it seems.

“The journey is based on my experience and learnings through the years. I felt like a woman who wants to be independent; that comes through in the video. She comes from a lab, travels alone and finds herself safe in the night. I found that to be resonating; that is how I see myself. I’m not oppressed because I’m covering my head; I’m still doing what I need. So that is what I connected to and felt good about,” she shares.

The Rumi influences that make itself known in the song — in subtle ways — is also something that Khatija related to; especially the idea of exploring the unknown. “There are things that cannot be defined, there are many unknowns there. For example, there are different ways to attain enlightenment and people have taken different path to it. That is something I’ve been curious about,” she shares. The video ends with a quote from Rumi — The treasure of unity is found by those who look within — summing up much of what the video represents visually.

It was quite the experience to see different elements of production — especially the animated video — come together in such exquisite form, recounts Khatija, adding that it would be something she will cherish for long. This win means all the more given that it had been quite a challenge to bring her father’s vision to life. “The whole creative process of what happens in a 2D animated video — that was a new experience and I’m glad I got to have it. Now, I feel confident and it’s helping in my learning,” she concludes.