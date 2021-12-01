Musician Tanzeel Khan’s latest single Falsafa explores heartbreak

Tanzeel considers Falsafa as one of his most challenging songs which showcases his flair for writing. “The song takes the listener through the various stages of heartbreak. It is a whirlwind ride from sadness to gradual acceptance,” describes Tanzeel.

The video of Falsafa is a continuation of the storyline from Yeh Dil which was released earlier. Yeh Dil was about heartbreak and saw the protagonist, played by Tanzeel, healing from the tragedy. “I was in love with it from the moment I penned it. ‘Falsafa’ has also been the most challenging track because vocally it pushed me further than I have ever tried before,” enthuses the budding musician.

Composed over a span of two years, Dastaan explores love and heartbreak. Shot in Himachal Pradesh over a week, the video is extra special for Tanzeel. A Mumbai boy, the singer says he got a chance to spend time in the mountains and enjoyed Himachali hospitality. “It was a humbling and beautiful experience. The people, the views – everything will be deeply etched in my heart for a long time,” he says recollecting memories of Spiti.

Alongside Falsafa, the album will feature six other originals ready to take you through a journey of healing.

Also read: Ace singer Hariharan gets candid about his four-decade-long journey as a musician